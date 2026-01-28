Canada News

Ottawa remains open to deal with Meta to restore news to Facebook, Instagram

Return news to Facebook?

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Marc Miller speaks to reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The Liberal government says it continues to be open to a deal to bring news back to Meta’s platforms.

Meta removed news from Facebook and Instagram in response to the 2023 Online News Act, which the U.S. has now identified as a trade irritant.

Culture Minister Marc Miller’s office says the government is in ongoing discussions with Meta and has been conducting talks with platforms since the bill was developed.

A spokesperson for the minister says this is “nothing new” and that the government has always had its door open to discuss these issues.

The spokesperson acknowledged the United States’ opposition to the legislation but declined to comment on trade negotiations with the U.S.

In December, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pointed to concerns about Canada's Online Streaming Act and Online News Act ahead of the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal.