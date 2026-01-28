Canada News
Photo Gallery: Toronto snow removal after record-breaking winter storm
Photos: Toronto digging out
Machines move snow at one of Toronto's snow dump sites in North York, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Navigating sidewalks has become an issue for many residents in Toronto, city officials acknowledged Wednesday, as snow removal efforts continue after the weekend's record-breaking winter storm.
City manager Paul Johnson said city crews are not doing enough to clear snow and need to improve their work over the next 24 hours.
He said the city has been receiving 3,000 to 4,000 calls each day this week, including many from residents reporting issues related to blocked sidewalks.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said snow removal crews are also focusing on clearing bridges, highways, transit routes and residential streets.
Here is a look at some scenes from the press conference at one of Toronto’s snow dump sites in North York, Ont.
