Questions after deadly crash, two vehicles plunge off Highway 8 flyover in Ontario

Photo: CTV NEWS A police officer investigates after a car drove off the Highway 8 flyover in Kitchener, Ont. on Jan. 26, 2026.

Questions are being raised after two vehicles went over the side of the Highway 8 flyover in Kitchener, Ont. on Monday, leaving one driver dead.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News the first crash happened early in the morning and involved a taxi that went off the elevated ramp. The driver survived and the highway was closed briefly for an investigation before reopening following consultation with the Ministry of Transportation.

Just over two hours later, a second vehicle left the flyover, killing a 38-year-old woman from Waterloo. Police say the driving lanes were plowed and salted, but snowbanks had built up along the shoulders and near the edge of the structure.

OPP say the fatal crash remains under investigation, including mechanical checks on the vehicle as well as environmental and human factors. Officers noted that while the travel lanes were in good condition, the shoulders were lined with snow piles, which can become dangerous if a driver loses control.

“The road conditions were in good shape,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News. “There was obviously snow on the shoulder — I don’t think it would be reasonable to shut down a ramp when it’s a perfectly good, plowed, salted ramp. Even after the snow system, the plows are going through there, they’re pushing the snow off of the travel lanes to get those lanes open, which is exactly what we need.”

Crews spent hours Monday night removing snowbanks from the flyover. The Ministry of Transportation says it is reviewing winter maintenance operations at the time of the incidents and will consider the findings of the police investigation.

A personal injury lawyer suggests there may be liability questions about whether additional snow clearing should have been done after the first crash.

-with files from CTV News Kitchener