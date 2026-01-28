Canada News

World Cup Trophy set to tour Canada in April, May ahead of summer soccer showcase

World Cup Trophy on tour

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE — Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of the fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Lionel Messi has been named FIFA’s best men’s player after moving to Inter Miami and leading the team to a little-known Leagues Cup title, all while single-handedly elevating soccer’s relevance in the United States. The 36-year-old Argentina star on Monday was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland — the same pair he beat for his eighth Ballon d’Or award last October. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

The World Cup Trophy is coming to Canada, ahead of this summer's soccer showcase.

The trophy will make stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto from April 9 to May 26. The 48-team tournament, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S., runs June 11 to July 19.

The 75-stop FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off Jan. 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with former Italian star Alessandro Del Piero arriving with the hardware.

The current World Cup Trophy was first awarded in 1974, replacing the Jules Rimet Trophy.

Originally designed for the inaugural tournament in 1930, the Jules Rimet Trophy was awarded to Brazil for eternity after it won the tournament for the World Cup for the third time In 1970.

FIFA subsequently held a competition to choose a new trophy with Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga chosen from 53 designs. The current trophy was first handed out in 1974.

Made of 18-karat solid gold, it stands 14.5 inches tall and weighs 13.6 pounds. The base, 5.1 inches in diameter, consists of two semi-precious green malachite bands that have been restored several times, with a new layer of gold plating applied.

Holders of the cup were previously allowed to display it in their federation’s trophy cabinet before returning it to FIFA for the next World Cup. But since 2006, after the most recent restoration, the original cup has only been given to the team during the official prize-giving ceremony before being retrieved by FIFA.

The winning country gets to keep an exact replica of the original.

The names of the teams that have won the World Cup since 1974 are engraved on the bottom of the trophy’s base.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is sponsored by Coca-Cola. While limited in number, tickets are free and fans can register for them starting Thursday at 7 a.m. B.C. time on Coca-Cola's website.

World Cup Trophy Tour Dates

• April 9-11: Vancouver

• April 12: Calgary

• April 13: Winnipeg

• May 22: Montreal

• May 23-24: Halifax

• May 24: Ottawa

• May 25-26: Toronto