Man escapes Toronto jail by impersonating another inmate set for release: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this composite of handout photos released by the Toronto Police Service. Police say Guzman Marroquin escaped custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Service (Mandatory Credit)

Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they search for a man who allegedly escaped from a detention centre by impersonating another inmate.

Police say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, who was being held at the Toronto South Detention Centre, escaped custody on Monday.

Investigators allege he impersonated another inmate scheduled for release and got fitted with an ankle monitoring device, which was removed at a nearby gas station.

Police say the 32-year-old from Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including obstructing a police officer, personation with intent and escaping lawful custody.

The suspect is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a ponytail and beard, and police consider him to be dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 without approaching him.