Canada News

Liberals agree to hit pause on hate crimes bill and prioritize tougher bail bill

Liberals pause hate bill

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The Liberal government has agreed to prioritize the passage of its bail legislation by hitting pause on getting its hate crime bill through the legislative process.

The justice committee passed a motion Monday to stop the clause-by-clause study on the hate crime bill, C-9, in order to focus on the bail bill, C-14.

It’s a move the Conservative Party has been pushing for, following an agreement between the Liberals and Bloc Québécois to amend Bill C-9.

That amendment would remove a religious exemption on hate speech from the Criminal Code.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the amendment an assault on freedom of expression and religion.

Among other measures, Bill C-9 would create new crimes of obstruction and intimidation to protect places of worship, while Bill C-14 would make bail more difficult for a variety of crimes.