Driver from Saskatchewan arrested in fatal B.C. multi-vehicle crash

A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and could face criminal charges after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in northeastern British Columbia.

The BC Highway Patrol says police were alerted Monday around noon to a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Highway 97 near Wonowon, some 89 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

Police say the force of the crash sent the minivan into the side of a logging truck, and the van's 27-year-old male driver from Grande Prairie, Alta., did not survive.

The 25-year-old Swift Current man driving the pickup has been hospitalized with serious injuries while the logging truck operator was not hurt.

Police say the driver of the pickup has been arrested for impaired driving causing death, and officers are looking for witnesses that they describe as "crucial" to advancing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact the BC Highway Patrol in Fort St. John.