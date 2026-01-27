Canada News

Woman found dead in Montreal-area home without power during extreme cold

Photo: The Canadian Press The Quebec coroner's office will investigate after a woman was found dead inside a home on Sunday that had been without power for more than a day. A person walks in Old Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The Quebec coroner will investigate the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday evening inside a Montreal-area home that had been without power for more than a day.

It was fire department officials who found the woman's body during a door-to-door wellness check on the on-island town of Montreal West, where temperatures felt as cold as -35 C over the weekend.

A few thousand customers on the Island of Montreal remain without electricity after equipment at a substation broke on Saturday morning.

At the height of the blackouts about 15,000 clients were without power in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough and neighbouring towns of Côte Saint-Luc and Montreal West.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for snowfall today, with one to two centimetres of snow expected hourly and reduced visibility and slippery road conditions possible.

Snow began falling in Montreal late Sunday and as much as 20 centimetres could be on the ground by the end of the day.