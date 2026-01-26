Canada News

Snowstorm wreaks havoc on air travel plans, as recovery begins

Airports struggle with snow

Photo: The Canadian Press Planes are shrouded in heavy snow at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Frank Gunn

Canadian airlines continued to cancel flights by the hundreds following a record-breaking snowstorm that walloped southern Ontario and Quebec on Sunday before whirling farther east, though air travel already showed signs of recovery.

After hundreds of cancellations Sunday, aviation analytics firm Cirium said roughly 300 more flights across the country had been called off as of 9 a.m. Monday, affecting tens of thousands of travellers.

Toronto's Pearson airport saw 146 departures cancelled — 32 per cent — while the Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax airports had a combined 92 cancellations.

Pearson endured its highest daily total snowfall on record with 46 centimetres on Sunday, Environment Canada said. The airport warned of further delays Monday amid ongoing cleanup, as industrial snowplows and dump trucks worked through the day to clear massive piles from the tarmac and push them into snow melters near the gates.

Flights to and from Atlantic Canada and parts of the U.S. may be disrupted today, the airport said.

"It's really a ripple effect across multiple airports in North America. With an event like this, it takes time for everyone's flight schedules to get back to normal," said Sean Davidson, a spokesman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, in a phone interview.

In New York City, LaGuardia Airport shut down for several hours on Sunday.

“That airport alone will have a ripple effect up here in Toronto and other airports across North America,” Davidson said.

Air Canada had cancelled 118 flights as of midday — more than one in five — with another 76 delayed, according to plane tracking platform FlightAware. But the figures seemed to mark an improvement from Sunday, when the country's largest carrier called off or delayed nearly 350 flights.

"The airlines have moved into recovery mode," said Davidson.

"As we continue into tonight and tomorrow, operations will begin to look more normal."

Air travel will likely be disrupted for part of the week as service ramps back up, staggered over several days in step with the storm's eastward progress.

The storm struck during a slower period of the winter travel season, allowing carriers more flexibility and resources to adapt.

The blast comprised the northern tip of a winter storm that pummeled the Eastern United States over the weekend, resulting in more than 4,000 cancellations of departing and arriving flights, according to FlightAware.

Air Canada said customers with flights that were scheduled to take off or land at Pearson between last Friday and Monday could change their booking free of charge to a day in the following week, subject to availability.