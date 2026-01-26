Canada News

GST credit hike won't solve affordability challenges alone: expert

More must be done: expert

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a point as he answers a question from media during an event at a grocery store in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Proposed changes to the GST credit announced Monday by Prime Minister Mark Carney should provide some relief for lower-income Canadians, but some experts question how meaningful those savings will be.

Carney unveiled a 25 per cent hike to the GST credit in a temporary move set to last for five years, which will also issue a one-time payment this year worth 50 per cent of the credit.

Ottawa estimates the relief, being branded as the “Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit,” would provide up to an additional $402 to a single individual without children, $527 to a couple, and $805 to a couple with two children.

H&R Block tax expert Yannick Lemay says it's a "significant" step to help Canadians hold on to money tax-free given their rising daily expenses.

NerdWallet Canada banking expert Clay Jarvis also calls it a "considerate move" by the federal government.

However, he cautions that "a few hundred dollars spread out over the course of a year won’t be enough to stabilize struggling households."