Ottawa gives conditional approval for Marineland to export remaining belugas to U.S.

Photo: The Canadian Press A beluga whale swims in a tank at the Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Marineland's belugas have cleared a significant hurdle after federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson conditionally approved the export of the theme park's whales to the United States.

Thompson met with Marineland on Monday to discuss the proposed plan by the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction to ship its whales south. They are the last whales being held in captivity in Canada.

"It was a constructive meeting, and I provided conditional approval for export permits," Thompson said in a statement posted on social media on Monday afternoon.

"I will issue the final permits once final required information is received from Marineland."

Marineland said in a statement that it has Thompson's support for the relocation of its 30 belugas and four dolphins.

"We extend our gratitude to the minister and the Canadian government for prioritizing the lives of these remarkable marine mammals," it said.

The move comes after Marineland presented what it called an "urgent rescue solution" to the federal government last week.

Several sources told The Canadian Press that Marineland gave Ottawa an imminent deadline to issue export permits or it would proceed with its backup plan to euthanize the animals.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the ongoing situation at the former tourist attraction.

They said the park is in discussions with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and SeaWorld, which has several U.S. locations.