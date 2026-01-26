Canada News

More Pizza Pops recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

A pair of Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops are seen on a plate in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous types of Pizza Pops have been added to the recall, including three-cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni and bacon, deluxe and 3-meat in various packaging, due to possible E. coli O26 contamination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

A recall of select Pizza Pops products that was announced before Christmas has been expanded.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous types of Pizza Pops have been added to the recall, including three-cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni and bacon, deluxe and 3-meat in various packaging, due to possible E. coli O26 contamination.

A complete list of affected products is available on the agency's website.

An earlier recall of select Pizza Pops products on Dec. 21 was also for possible E. coli contamination, and the Public Health Agency of Canada said last month several people were hospitalized as the outbreak reached seven provinces.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick, and that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

General Mills, which makes Pizza Pops, says in a statement that food safety is its top priority and the company is working with retail partners to remove potentially affected products.

"Consumers are asked to check their freezers and dispose of the products affected by this recall," the company's statement said.

E. coli symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Most people will fully recover after a few days without treatment, but people who are pregnant, under the age of five, over the age of 60, or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness.