Canada News

Heavy snowstorm and frigid temperatures prompt flight cancellations and delays

A person cross country skis in Toronto, as Environment Canada warns of peak snowfall rates of five to eight centimetres per hour as a winter storm moves through the region, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed Sunday as Toronto was hit with a blizzard and temperatures so bone-chilling that the city urged residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Environment Canada predicted Toronto could get over 50 centimetres of snowfall Sunday. Eastern Canada was bracing for a similar snowfall, as the storm moved through Ontario.

The snowfall paired with powerful winds continued throughout afternoon in Durham Region east of Toronto.

Oshawa, Ont., resident Sai Lin, who was waiting at a bus stop said the weather was “overwhelming.”

“It's hurting. It's freezing right now,” Lin said in an interview inside a bus shelter. “It's all wobbling around, so it's like very difficult to walk.”

But John Tumbas who lives in Whitby, Ont., said the snowfall has not been as bad as the forecasters had predicted and that the weather didn't disrupt his daily routine.

“I was outside shovelling my driveway, and then there wasn't a lot of snow,” he said in an interview at a Tim Hortons. “So, then I decided, you know what, I'm just gonna go out, so…I went to Oshawa for a little bit of shopping.”

The frigid temperatures caused by a polar vortex blanketed much of Canada in recent days as some areas experienced wind chill temperatures into -40s.

In Edmonton, a weather alert wasn't in place Sunday afternoon and locals got a brief break from the cold snap as temperatures hovered around -20 C.

“It was chilly (yesterday) but people were still out here,” said Ty Harvey, a snowboard instructor at the Edmonton Ski Club.

“I had two lessons. Kids were happy to be out here. They dressed warm and so did I because it was a little painful to be outside for more than half an hour...Today is a lot better.”

Dana Stringer, who along with his son visited Edmonton from Toronto to watch a hockey game over the weekend, said they weren’t too surprised by the frigid temperatures.

“It’s cold in Toronto but it’s even colder here,” Stringer said. “It’s great. I love the cold weather. We love our proper Canadian winter.”

Severe cold weather also led to flight delays or cancellations at most of Canada's major airports.

More than 60 per cent of more than 900 flights arriving and departing Toronto Pearson International Airport were cancelled between Saturday and Sunday, according to the airport’s website. Another 10 per cent were delayed.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware said more than 500 flights were cancelled at Pearson airport Sunday.

Airport authorities across the country advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport as the storm is impacting flight operations.

Sunday’s winter storm was the second major snowfall to hit Canada’s most populous city in a little over a week.

"Plowing operations are underway across the city and road conditions are poor. Stay well back from snow clearing vehicles and give crews space to work," the City of Toronto said in a social media post.

"If required to go out, give yourself extra time to get around and consider taking public transit as there could be slippery conditions and delays."