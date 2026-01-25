Canada News

SIU investigates after man found dead near collision site beneath the snow in Ottawa

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 24-year-old man in Ottawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers, who rushed to the scene of a collision, might have been around the area at the time of the man’s death but were unable to locate him.

The SIU says the crash involving a minivan occurred at Bank Street and Morningside Avenue on Friday at around 11:30 p.m.

The provincial watchdog says the officers left the scene after they were unable to find anyone in and around the minivan and attempts to locate the registered owner of the vehicle failed.

It says officers returned to the collision site the next morning and located a man who was dead nearby underneath the snow.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for this week.

Anyone who may have any information about the investigations is urged to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.