Canada News

Liberals wrap two days of cabinet meetings focused on affordability, security

Liberals wrap cabinet talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the beginning of a cabinet planning forum at the Citadelle in Quebec City on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The Liberal cabinet has wrapped two days of meetings in Quebec City focused on affordability, economic growth and security, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Friday.

Now the government is looking ahead to Monday's return to the House of Commons after a six-week holiday break.

"The whole focus will be about execution, delivery and certainly supporting Canadians at a time of need," Champagne said as the meetings came to an end.

Champagne said ministers also discussed inflation and food security but did not say how the government hopes to tackle a problem that polls suggest is top of mind for most Canadians.

"We have discussed a number of things during this cabinet retreat and we'll have more to say, like I said, soon," he said.

Champagne was also forced to defend his boss's decision not to answer any questions from journalists while in Quebec City.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was supposed to speak to media on Friday afternoon but his office cancelled the event as it was set to begin, citing scheduling issues.

The cabinet meetings came immediately after Carney's return from a world tour to seek investment abroad. While in Davos, Switzerland, he gave a speech at the World Economic Forum that received praise around the world — and appears to have infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump ratcheted up his feud with Carney by prodding Canada via his Truth Social account Friday afternoon.

"Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada," he wrote, referring to a proposed U.S.-led missile defence system.

"Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

Trump previously said it was a "good thing" Canada secured a trade deal with China after Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week. That "strategic partnership" will see China lower tariffs on agricultural products as Canada allows imports of Chinese electric vehicles with reduced duties.

Carney kicked off the retreat Thursday with a speech arguing that staying true to Canada's core values will be key to upholding its sovereignty in what he called a new age of great power coercion.

He also took the opportunity to push back against Trump's claim at the WEF in Davos this week that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"But Canada doesn't live because of the United States," Carney said. "Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

Champagne was asked about U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighing in Thursday on the Alberta separatism debate. Appearing on an American right-wing TV network, Bessent suggested the province could join the United States.

"One thing I've learned over time is that you don't need to comment on every single comment that's being made," Champagne said.

Most cabinet ministers and secretaries of state dodged questions from reporters on Friday morning.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon, who did take questions, said cabinet was focused on creating good jobs for Canadians and investing in key sectors to build "a safe, sovereign and secure, strong economy."

"We are very excited that we're working together to build our plan on a safe, sovereign country," he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand spoke after Trump announced he had rescinded an invitation to Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

In a post on social media Thursday night, Trump did not explain why he was withdrawing Carney's invitation to sit on the board, which was initially launched with the aim of helping to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and oversee reconstruction

In his post, Trump called the body "the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time."

His decision is the latest eruption in the relationship between Canada and the United States and comes just as a critical trade agreement is set to be reviewed.

When asked for comment about Trump rescinding Carney's invitation, the White House referred The Canadian Press to the president's post on social media.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Anand said Hamas "should have no role in the future governance of Palestine."

"Hamas must demilitarize and disarm. There must be a ceasefire and Israelis and Palestinians must be able to live in peace and security side by side," she said.

The minister said Canada will continue delivering humanitarian aid and she is constantly in touch with her G7 counterparts.

The Prime Minister's Office also didn't directly respond to Trump's move to disinvite Carney, but said Canada has long been committed to ending the conflict in Gaza.

"We formally recognized the State of Palestine this September at the UN General Assembly," said spokesperson Laura Scaffidi, adding Canada is committed to a two-state solution including a demilitarized Gaza with new economic development and rebuilt critical infrastructure.

"As the prime minister previously stated, we support the intent of President Trump's pursuit of peace for Gaza. We remain resolute in our support of Palestinians' right to self-determination."

During the two-day retreat, cabinet heard from experts in government, finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs.

Speakers included Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the University of Ottawa's school of public and international affairs, and Nadir Patel, chancellor at Wilfrid Laurier University, former high commissioner to India and former consul general to Shanghai.

Joelle Pineau, chief AI officer at Cohere, also took part.

The federal government signed an agreement with Cohere in August to identify areas where AI can enhance public service operations.

Janice Stein, Belzberg professor of conflict management at the University of Toronto, attended virtually from Toronto.