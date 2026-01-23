Canada News

Government to bring forward online harms bill, AI minister says

Photo: The Canadian Press Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, speaks at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The Canadian government is meeting for a Cabinet Planning Forum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the federal government is working on online harms legislation.

Solomon says Culture Minister Marc Miller will bring that bill forward.

The bill would be separate from privacy legislation Solomon will introduce, and from a justice bill the government tabled last year that includes elements criminalizing some deepfakes.

The Liberal government introduced the Online Harms Act in 2024, which would have imposed new requirements on social media companies and created an online regulator, but the bill never became law.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberals initially signalled they would not bring the bill back in the same form, but would instead tackle aspects of online harms in other legislation.

Solomon’s comments follow calls from women and children’s advocates to bring back the defunct bill, and after a report in the Globe and Mail said an upcoming online harms bill could include a social media ban for children under 14.