FBI director confirms Olympian-turned-alleged cocaine kingpin arrested

Fugitive Olympian arrested

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @FBILosAngeles A new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding has been released by U.S. law enforcement as they chase down the alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared on social media what they say is a newly obtained image of Wedding in Mexico this past summer.

UPDATE 8:09 a.m.

Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder from Canada who was among the FBI’s top fugitives and faces charges related to multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness, has been arrested in Mexico, top Justice Department officials said Friday.

Wedding, 44, is accused of running a drug trafficking operation, and officials say he orchestrated several killings to further the drug crimes. He was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Wedding's arrest in social media posts. Patel said Wedding was being transported to the U.S. after being apprehended Thursday night in Mexico, where U.S. authorities believe the former Olympian been hiding for more than a decade.

“This is a huge day for a safer North America, and the world," Patel wrote on the social platform X, "and a message that those who break our laws and harm our citizens will be brought to justice.”

Patel was expected to hold a news conference later Friday in California.

UPDATE 7:23 a.m.

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was on the FBI’s top fugitives list for allegedly running an international drug ring, has been arrested, sources tell the The Associated Press.

Two people familiar with the case who were not authorized to publicly discuss details told AP that Wedding was arrested today.

The arrest is expected to be announced later this morning at a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel in California.

Wedding, who has been accused of running a murderous transnational drug smuggling ring, was believed to have been on the run in Mexico.

He is alleged to have ordered the murders of several people, including a witness who could testify against him in a 2024 narcotics case.

The yearslong hunt for the 44-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont., intensified last year after U.S. officials placed Wedding on the FBI's Top 10 most-wanted list and put up a $15-million reward for information leading to his capture.

ORIGINAL 7:07 a.m.

Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged cocaine kingpin Ryan Wedding, has been arrested, U.S. news outlets are reporting.

NBC and CNN have reported they've learned of the 44-year-old’s apprehension from law enforcement sources and an FBI press conference outlining details of the arrest will be held later today.

Wedding was one of FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives with a $15 million reward after being indicted for allegedly running a criminal enterprise, cocaine trafficking and murder in an operation stretching across the US, Canada, Mexico and Colombia.

The alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin is on the FBI's most wanted list and has been described as a modern-day Pablo Escobar, in a reference to the notorious Colombian drug lord.

He was most recently believed to be on the run in Mexico.

Authorities arrested seven Canadians in connection to the case last month, including a lawyer who allegedly advised Wedding about the murder of a federal witness and a jeweller who allegedly helped launder drug money through his business.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

