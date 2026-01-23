Canada News

Trio of Las Vegas casinos accepting Canadian dollar at par

Trying to lure Canadians

Photo: Colin Dacre Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Three casinos in downtown Vegas are accepting the Canadian dollar at par.

Three casinos in Las Vegas are trying to lure tourists from north of the border back to Sin City by accepting the Canadian dollar at par.

Circa, The D and Golden Gate—all off strip in downtown Vegas—say they will be treating Canadian dollars just like American greenbacks on select gaming, hotel and beverage offerings, through to Aug. 31.

"Canada has always been a part of my story, so I feel a deep connection to our Canadian visitors here in Las Vegas," Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of the three casinos, said in a statement.

The promotion will allow Canadians to redeem up to $500 CAD in slot play at full U.S. dollar value. Hotel stays are also being offered at par while certain bars in the participating casinos will do the same.

The move comes as Canadian travel to Las Vegas has fallen dramatically amid a weak Canadian dollar and U.S. president Donald Trump’s rhetoric directed at Canada.

Data from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas shows Canadian airlines have seen a large decrease in passenger volume. For the month of October 2025, WestJet passenger counts were down 33%, Air Canada was down 26%, Porter was down 22% and Flair was down 71%, when compared to a year prior.

In 2024, 1.4 million Canadians travelled to Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. That is about 3.3 per cent of Las Vegas’ total visitation of 41.7 million.