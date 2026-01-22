Canada News

Popular stain remover recalled across North America due to bacterial content

Photo: Thrasio Two types of Angry Orange stain remover have been recalled in Canada and the U.S.

A popular cleaning product is being recalled due to bacterial contamination.

Two types of Angry Orange stain remover is being pulled from the shelves across North America after it was found to contain pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” said Health Canada

“The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The U.S.-manufactured product sold nearly 44,000 units in Canada and nearly 1.4 million in the states. The affected products, which carry the orange twist and fresh clean scents, were sold between March 2019 and December 2025.

There have been no reported cases of illness due to the product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Thrasio, LLC for a refund.

To receive a refund, consumers should take a picture of the product with “recalled” and their initials written in marker and email the photo to [email protected]. Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle.

