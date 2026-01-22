Canada News

Teen charged after hate-motivated incidents targeting Jewish community: York police

Photo: The Canadian Press A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police in York Region say a 14-year-old boy is facing more than 20 charges after a string of alleged hate-motivated incidents targeting the Jewish community last year.

Police say the investigation began in November after they were notified of multiple hate-motivated indecent communications in York Region and Toronto.

They allege the suspect made antisemitic comments over the phone to staff at synagogues, community centres and Jewish schools.

Police say he was arrested at a home in Newmarket, Ont., on Wednesday and officers also found a drug believed to be psilocybin.

They say the suspect has been charged with 10 counts of mischief relating to religious property, 10 counts of indecent communications and one drug-related offence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators.