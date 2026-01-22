Canada News

'We don't forget': RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case murder south of Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with a death on the Samson Cree Nation nearly two decades ago.

Johnathan Saddleback, 24, was found unresponsive at a house on the First Nation, south of Edmonton, and died on scene in February 2007.

Police say it wasn't modern technology that led to the arrest but rather co-operation between RCMP and the community, which provided tips.

“We don't forget. We are always able to go back and continue to work on these files,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Thursday.

"When you're the loved one of one of our homicide victims and these investigations are going long term, it's important to understand that the historical homicide unit is always reviewing and ensuring what are known as cold cases."

The community said the arrest comes as a relief.

"For our Nation to heal and remain resilient, we must work together to bring closure to the families who have carried these burdens for so long," said Chief Vernon Saddleback of the Samson Cree Nation.

"This arrest shows the importance of our community working alongside the police to close these old files."

Alvin Lee Norman Green, 42, a resident of Maskwacis, is charged with second-degree murder.