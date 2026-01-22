Canada News

Worker dies at Suncor oilsands site after machinery sinks into muskeg

Worker dies at Suncor site

Photo: The Canadian Press A tailings pond at Suncor Fort Hills in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday Sept. 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a worker at an oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

The provincial government says the worker was inside a piece of equipment last week when it became submerged in muskeg.

Suncor Energy Inc. says the contractor had been operating heavy machinery near a water body at its Fort Hills oilsands site.

As of last week, the person was unaccounted for and recovery efforts were underway.

Neither the company nor OH&S provided an update Thursday on the efforts to retrieve the worker's remains.

Suncor says the investigation is early and ongoing, but there are indications it may have been the result of a medical event.