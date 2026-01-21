Canada News

Trump says Carney is not 'grateful' in Davos speech

'Remember that, Mark'

Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP President Donald Trump enters the stage for his special address during the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney is not "grateful" during a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today.

Trump said he heard Carney's Tuesday speech at the forum, which was widely praised around the world.

But Trump said "Canada lives because of the United States," before adding "Remember that Mark, the next time you make your statements."

Trump's wide-ranging speech touched on his record in the year since he returned to the White House.

It also included criticism of Europe and his repeated claim that the United States needs Greenland.

Trump said he won't use force to acquire Greenland.