Alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is not posting on Instagram

Fugitive not on Instagram

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @FBILosAngeles A new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding has been released by U.S. law enforcement as they chase down the alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared on social media what they say is a newly obtained image of Wedding in Mexico this past summer.

An Instagram account has fooled tens of thousands of users into believing they are following accused Canadian drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

The account, bossryanw, popped up last week and attracted more than 50,000 followers after being boosted by various gossip social media accounts.

Five photos are on the page, all of them AI-generated.

“Feds be doing detective work on those walls, tiles, everything,” said one user, responding to one of the photos.

The first photo on the account, a sculpture of Daffy Duck with a medal around its neck, is an altered Pinterest photo.

One of the images also shows a motorcycle from autographed by Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Márquez. A representative denied to CBC any ties to Wedding.

Another photo of motorcycles shows unreadable text and poorly rendered mechanical parts, a telltale sign of AI.

The ability to fabricate real-looking images is in the hands of the public with tools like ChatGPT or Google’s Nano Banana, meaning social media users are now forced to treat anything on social media with skepticism.

The CBC reported that the bossryanw account is based in Bolivia and has changed usernames seven times since 2021. The public broadcaster reached out to the user behind the account, who continued to claim he was Ryan Wedding but declined to provide any evidence.

Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder, is on the FBI's most wanted list and has been described as a modern-day Pablo Escobar, in a reference to the notorious Colombian drug lord.

He is believed to be on the run in Mexico.

Authorities arrested seven Canadians in connection to the case last month, including a lawyer who allegedly advised Wedding about the murder of a federal witness and a jeweller who allegedly helped launder drug money through his business.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

with files from The Canadian Press