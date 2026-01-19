Canada News

Gun owners have until March 31 to express interest in gun compensation

Gun owners given notice

Photo: The Canadian Press A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The period for gun owners to declare interest in a federal program offering compensation for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns begins today.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Public Safety Canada says firearm licence holders will be notified of the declaration period, which lasts through to March 31, and how they can take part.

In the spring, owners whose declarations are approved will be invited to finalize their claims and schedule appointments to turn in their guns to the RCMP, local police or a mobile collection unit.

The government says compensation will be determined primarily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Firearm rights advocates and the federal Conservatives have denounced the program as a poor use of taxpayer dollars that targets law-abiding gun owners.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or permanently deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said over the weekend that the deadlines are real and should be heeded.

The government says anyone found in possession of a banned firearm or device after the amnesty period could face criminal prosecution.

Owners of banned guns who do not take part in the program can also comply with the law by deactivating their firearms at their own expense, turning them in to local police for no compensation, or exporting them if they hold an export permit.