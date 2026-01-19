Canada News

Layoff notices sent to thousands of federal government workers

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Sharon DeSousa speaks as National Executive Vice-President Alex Silas looks on during a news conference, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Thousands of workers across the federal public service have received notices that their jobs may be cut, many of them just in the last week.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 1,775 workforce adjustment notices were issued to its members last week.

The union says those members work in several departments and agencies including Public Services and Procurement Canada, Shared Services Canada, Statistics Canada and the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, says 1,849 of its members were served a workforce adjustment notice last week and argues that public servants are being forced into a "Hunger Games-style fight for jobs."

The Canadian Association of Professional Employees says almost 3,000 of its members have received workforce adjustment notices since the federal budget was released in November.

Workforce adjustment notices tell employees their job may be impacted by cuts but it's still unclear how many of those who received a notice will be laid off.