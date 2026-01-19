Canada News

Blue Monday debunked but still a good opportunity for conversation

Photo: PIXABAY FILE- It's Blue Monday

It's “Blue Monday,” an occasion drummed up as a sales ploy but is often discussed by mental health professionals for some genuine, albeit not scientific, reasons.

This third Monday in January brings shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday stress and financial pressure.

"Although not science backed, it has endured as a day of note because of the very real effects of the winter blues," said Canadian Mental Health Association - Kelowna in an online post.

"SAD is a clinical condition, and there is a critical, clinical difference between being in a bit of a funk during the winter (the “winter blues”) and living with SAD."

SAD impacts a small percentage of the Canadian population: About two to three per cent of Canadians may be affected by serious symptoms of depression characterizable as SAD, indicating clinical depression, associated with the season. SAD is diagnosed more often in women than in men.

Winter blues affects more people: About 15 per cent of Canadians experience more mild symptoms of sadness or unhappiness associated with the dark, cold weather (not SAD, but the “winter blues”).

Kelowna RCMP also put out a post, offering some thoughts on how to cope during the day, including tips like connecting with friends, family, or a mental health professional to share your feelings and seek support.

Blue Monday's origins are a sales ploy. In 2005, Cliff Arnall, who calls himself a “bohemian psychologist” based in the United Kingdom, created an equation for Sky Travel to determine the most depressing day of the year based on weather, debt, time since Christmas, and broken New Year's resolutions. He settled on the third Monday in January.

While some lean into the notion that one day of the year is bluer than others, other experts say credible organizations engaging with a non-credible subject only perpetuates the myth of its validity, which may allow corporations to take advantage while appearing altruistic and philanthropic.

"The concept of Blue Monday seems scientific and so people get kind of caught in that, but it is ultimately just a sales pitch,” said Colleen Derkatch, author of “Why Wellness Sells: Natural Health in a Pharmaceutical Culture.”

She said the fact that major health-care organizations are engaging with it only adds to its credibility regardless of their acknowledgment that the date is unfounded.

“Repeating the debunked idea — as I'm doing now — runs the risk of inadvertently reinforcing it,” Derkatch said.

- with files from The Associated Press