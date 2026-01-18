Canada News

Officer shot during call for armed person in Oshawa, Ont.

Officer and suspect shot

Photo: The Canadian Press The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an officer and a suspect were shot during a call about an armed person in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East on Sunday, where an officer and the suspect were shot during the interaction.

They say officer was taken to a Toronto area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect was also taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They said in a social media post that a significant police presence was in the area of Simcoe Street South and the street was closed between Bloor Street and Eerie Street.

The Special Investigations Unit is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.