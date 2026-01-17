Canada News

Manslaughter charge laid against accused in death of woman who fell from balcony

The man accused in the death of a woman who fell from a third-storey balcony on New Year's Day in Montreal is now facing a manslaughter charge.

James Theramene, who is 31, appeared in court Thursday, where the Crown laid the new charge against him in the death of 31-year-old Tadjan’ah Desir, who died days after the fall in hospital.

Theramene had initially been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on New Year's Day at about 8:15 a.m. in the east-end Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A witness told police that an altercation had escalated on a third-floor balcony between the woman and the suspect before the woman fell and was found on the ground below the Ste-Catherine Street apartment.

Her death is the city's first reported homicide in 2026.