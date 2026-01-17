Canada News

Federal firearm buyback program to open Monday, with March 31 deadline to register

Firearm buyback begins

Photo: The Canadian Press A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Owners of banned firearms will have until the end of March to declare interest in a federal program offering compensation for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

The federal government says the declaration period for individuals will begin Monday and run through March 31.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Public Safety Canada says firearm licence holders will be notified of the declaration period and how to take part.

The government says compensation will be determined primarily on a first come, first served basis.

In the spring, owners whose declarations are approved will be invited to finalize their claims and schedule appointments to turn in their guns to the RCMP, local police or a mobile collection unit.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or permanently deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

The government says anyone in possession of a banned firearm or device after the amnesty period will be breaking the law and could face criminal prosecution.

"The deadlines are real — please heed them," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree told a news conference Saturday in Montreal.

Federal officials said at a technical briefing that almost $250 million has been earmarked to compensate people who take part in the program by turning in their firearms or having them deactivated by a certified gunsmith.

The government anticipates the money will cover compensation for about 136,000 firearms.

Owners of banned guns who do not take part in the program can also comply with the law by deactivating their firearms at their own expense, turning them in to local police for no compensation or exporting them if they hold an export permit.

