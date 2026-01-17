Canada News

Health minister announces funding extension for national suicide crisis helpline

Photo: The Canadian Press Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel makes an announcement in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The federal government is funding the national suicide crisis helpline for another two years.

People across the country can call or text 9-8-8 if they are experiencing a suicide crisis or if they're concerned about a loved one.

The helpline was launched in November 2023 and the government says it has responded to more than 800,000 calls and texts since then.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel has announced that Ottawa has set aside up to $120 million to keep the service going for the next two years.

The helpline is operated by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and a network of organizations across the country.

StatCan data shows that nearly 4,500 people die by suicide each year in Canada.