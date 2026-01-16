Canada News

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump shouts a comment as he walks to Marine One for departure from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump says it's a good thing Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House today, Trump said that if Carney can get a deal with China, he should do it.

Canada reached a deal with Beijing earlier Friday to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China cutting duties on agriculture products, including canola.

Canada's deal marks a major break from the United States as Ottawa deals with massive U.S. tariffs that are rattling Canadian industries.

While Ottawa took action against Chinese EVs to stay in lockstep with the United States, Carney has said it's critical to diversify Canadian trade.

Carney says the partnership with China reflects the world as it is today.