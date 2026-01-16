Canada News

U.S. investigations into Canadian mushroom imports to move ahead

Photo: The Canadian Press A selection of mushrooms for sale at the 'Forbes Wild Foods' stall in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park Farmers' Market on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to move forward with investigations into fresh mushroom imports from Canada.

It says there's a "reasonable indication" the U.S. industry is being "materially injured" by imported mushrooms allegedly sold at less than fair value and subsidized by the Canadian government.

A petition was filed in September by the Fresh Mushroom Fair Trade Coalition, which includes six U.S. growers and packers.

A final report is expected next month.

Mushrooms Canada says it was disappointed by the preliminary injury determination in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations.

But the group says it's confident the final decision will show compliance with rules-based trade.

"We intend to demonstrate clearly that the allegations against our sector are unfounded and that Canadian growers provide high-quality, responsibly produced mushrooms that support — not harm — the North American market,” said Mushrooms Canada CEO Ryan Koeslag.

“Indeed, the mushroom industry’s overall success and growth in North America has been achieved through strong collaboration between Canada and the U.S. We are an example of the deeply interconnected nature of the Canadian and U.S. economies, demonstrating how it benefits consumers on both sides of the border when producers work together.”