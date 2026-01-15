Canada News

Carney set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday morning in Beijing

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping are set to meet today in Beijing.

The meeting, which is to take place in the late morning in Beijing, will be the second between the two leaders, following a discussion the two had on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea in October.

On his first full day in China on Thursday Carney said Canada is looking to enter a "new era of relations" with China and the two countries signed a number of agreements on energy, forestry and trade.

Premier Li Qiang said in a live translation provided by the Chinese government this week that Carney’s meeting with Xi will pave the way for "upward growth" in the relationship.

Before the trip, Canadian officials told reporters to expect possible movement on — but not an end to — a tariff dispute affecting electric vehicles and canola.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said Thursday negotiations were still ongoing about the issue and that Carney would have more to say about the talks after he meets with Xi.