Canada News

Two people seriously injured in pit bull attack east of Edmonton, police say

Two hurt in pit bull attack

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties say two people were attacked by two pit bulls at a home east of Edmonton.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Wednesday of two dogs who attacked their caretakers at a home in Vermilion, about 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.

They say the two people were seriously injured.

Mounties say the pit bulls escaped and authorities alerted residents of the town to the potential danger of the dogs being loose on the streets.

They say the dogs were later found with the help of the homeowners.

No other injuries were reported.