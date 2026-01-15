Canada News

B.C. and feds enter lumber understanding with China during Carney visit

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, second left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

British Columbia's Forests Ministry has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese government to boost research, development and promotion of modern wood construction in creating green buildings in China.

The five-year agreement, which is not legally binding, also involves the federal Department of Natural Resources and is among the first reached with Beijing after the arrival of Prime Minister Mark Carney in China this week.

On the other side is China's housing and development ministry, with the memo agreeing on co-operation on the integration of modern wood construction into China's urban renewal and rural revitalization strategies and exploring "practical approaches" for green developments.

It says another goal is to strengthen development of an "industrial chain" for wood construction.

The deal also calls for exchanges and joint research on modern wood construction involving tall wood buildings and mass timber projects.

Carney is in China for the first visit to the country by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years, with other deals signed today covering topics such as energy and food safety.