Canadian citizen has died in Iran as anti-government protests continue: Anand
Canadian dies in Iran protest
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Canadian citizen has died in Iran as anti-government protests continue across the country.
In a social media post, Anand says the Canadian died "at the hands of the Iranian authorities" and consular officials are in contact with the victim's family in Canada.
The protests over the rapid rise in the cost of living began more than two weeks ago before quickly expanding across the country, despite the government’s violent crackdown.
Anand says the peaceful protests have led the regime to "flagrantly disregard human life."
She says Canada condemns the violence and calls for it to end immediately.
Global Affairs Canada, which has advised against travel to Iran for more than a decade, amended its warning on Tuesday to note the "ongoing nationwide demonstrations" and to suggest Canadians in Iran leave immediately.
I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities. Our consular officials are in contact with the victim’s family in Canada and my deepest condolences are with them at this time. Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking…— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) January 15, 2026
More Canada News
- Canadian dies in Iran protestCanada - 8:32 am
- Flea announces solo albumEntertainment - 8:12 am
- Beckham lands starring roleEntertainment - 8:12 am
- Too busy for personal lifeEntertainment - 8:10 am
- Highest-grossing actor everEntertainment - 8:02 am