Canadian citizen has died in Iran as anti-government protests continue: Anand

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks to reporters in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says a Canadian citizen has died in Iran as anti-government protests continue across the country.

In a social media post, Anand says the Canadian died "at the hands of the Iranian authorities" and consular officials are in contact with the victim's family in Canada.

The protests over the rapid rise in the cost of living began more than two weeks ago before quickly expanding across the country, despite the government’s violent crackdown.

Anand says the peaceful protests have led the regime to "flagrantly disregard human life."

She says Canada condemns the violence and calls for it to end immediately.

Global Affairs Canada, which has advised against travel to Iran for more than a decade, amended its warning on Tuesday to note the "ongoing nationwide demonstrations" and to suggest Canadians in Iran leave immediately.