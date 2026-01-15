Canada News

Schools closed, commuters facing delays as heavy snow blankets southern Ontario

Snow hammers Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press More snow is coming for southern Ontario and parts of Quebec.

Schools were closed and commuters faced severe delays on Thursday morning as heavy snow continued to hammer much of southern Ontario, blocking streets and forcing cars into ditches.

Environment Canada said regions including the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener and Hamilton are expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow into Thursday afternoon.

Toronto, York, Peel and Halton Region schools closed Thursday morning, and post-secondary schools including the University of Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan University and York University announced their campuses were closed.

Environment Canada said the Ottawa area will see up to 25 centimetres of snow, tapering off Thursday evening. It added that northerly wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility, and a sharp temperature drop will cause very cold wind chills.

Provincial police advised residents to stay off the roads if possible, as officers have responded to dozens of collisions and cars in ditches since 5 a.m. Police said there were multiple road closures across southern Ontario, including ramps at the Highway 403 near the Burlington and Hamilton border and parts of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Both Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cancelled public events Thursday due to the inclement weather.

At Toronto's Pearson airport, officials said air traffic management procedures are in place due to the weather, impacting some arriving and departing flights.

Travellers were advised to check their flight status before coming to the airport, where snow clearing operations are underway.