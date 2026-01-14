Canada News

For Chinese media, Carney's visit appears to be small potatoes compared to Trudeau's

Carney barely makes news

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Canadian Ambassador to China Jennifer May as he is officially welcomed to Beijing, China on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to China appears to have been greeted by Chinese media with less fanfare than Justin Trudeau received in 2016.

Carney's arrival in Beijing on Wednesday was greeted by a three-paragraph article in state news service Xinhua, which urged the Canadian leader to take the visit as an opportunity to increase dialogue, "advance mutual political trust" and "resolve each other's concerns."

A day earlier there had been a four-paragraph report outlining plans for the visit and two-paragraph biography of Carney.

Shanghai-based state-owned publication The Paper noted in a short article on Carney's arrival that "Canada needs to expand new partnerships both in the energy sector and in trade."

The coverage from Xinhua and other Chinese news outlets of Carney's visit is in contrast to that received by Trudeau in August 2016, when the state news agency published a lengthy commentary heralding the potential for a "new golden era of relations" between the two countries.

Xinhua also reported Trudeau's high-profile meetings closely, including an elaborate welcome ceremony in Beijing with then-Chinese premier Li Keqiang and a sit-down with Chinese tech magnate Jack Ma, as well as a Sina.com report on Trudeau playing basketball with NBA legend Yao Ming at a Shanghai school.

Another publication, the Shanghai Observer, reported on Trudeau's high visibility on Chinese social media, with one post from the former prime minister thanking Li for providing a "warm welcome" for Trudeau's daughter Ella-Grace.

"Both being important countries in the Asia-Pacific, China and Canada should put aside their differences, enhance mutual political trust and enrich the connotation of their strategic partnership," Xinhua said in its English-language commentary about Trudeau's 2016 visit.

"It is hoped that Trudeau will follow the path of his liberal predecessors — his father Pierre Trudeau who pioneered in setting up the diplomatic ties with China and Jean Chrétien who started a golden decade of bilateral ties — to create another golden era of relations with China."

Trudeau received the fond nickname of "Little Potato" in China, derived from his surname sounding like the Chinese word for potato, "tudou," and to differentiate him from his father.

Coverage of Carney's visit has featured cautious wording, with Xinhua's article on Wednesday sticking to the kind of language familiar to readers of the state outlet.

"A Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson had previously expressed that China looks forward to the visit as an opportunity to increase dialogue, advance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic co-operation, improve the management of differences and resolve each other's concerns, to solidify the turnaround in China-Canada relations and benefit the people of both countries," it says.

After Trudeau's 2016 visit, the relationship between Ottawa and Beijing was put on ice by the arrest of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in late 2018, and China's detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.