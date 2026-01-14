Canada News

Bonnie Crombie resigns as leader of Ontario Liberal Party, effective immediately

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Liberal Bonnie Crombie waves onstage at the Ontario Liberal Party annual general meeting on Sunday, Sept.14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Bonnie Crombie resigned Wednesday as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, months after saying she would leave following a tepid leadership vote in the fall.

She initially said she would stay until a successor is chosen, but has now decided on an early exit.

"As we begin a new year, I believe this is the right moment for me and for the party to move forward," Crombie said in a statement.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together to rebuild and renew our party."

The former mayor of Mississauga, Ont., decided in September to step down after receiving just 57 per cent support in a leadership vote at the party's annual general meeting.

"Bonnie stepped forward at a critical moment and played an important role in rebuilding our party, growing our movement and positioning us for the future," said Kathryn McGarry, president of the Ontario Liberal Party, in a statement.

McGarry said the party will select an interim leader shortly as it works on its leadership process.

The party has not said when that leadership contest will take place, but McGarry said a date will be announced soon.

Several potential successors have said they are considering a bid to replace Crombie and her resignation may make them soon declare their intentions with more certainty.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who finished second to Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, has said he is assembling a team for another potential bid at the provincial party’s top job.

Ontario Liberal caucus members Lee Fairclough and Rob Cerjanec have also said they are seriously considering jumping into the leadership race when it is called.

Fellow caucus member Ted Hsu, who placed fourth in the 2023 leadership race, has said he will not run again. Former Liberal Party president Mike Crawley is said to be weighing a run.

Crombie held the job for two years, but lost decisively to Premier Doug Ford in the February 2025 snap election he called more than a year early.

Crombie led the provincial Liberals back to official party status after they won 14 seats last year, increasing the seat count from nine.

But she failed to win her own seat in Mississauga, and the party did not form the Official Opposition despite receiving nearly 600,000 more votes than Marit Stiles's New Democrats.

Crombie came into the Liberal leadership race with great fanfare and an uncanny ability to get under Ford's skin.

Her leadership campaign received strong support despite a few early missteps. She suggested the idea of doing more Greenbelt land swaps in a Globe and Mail interview before reversing her stance. She also suggested to TVO that she would govern from the right of centre, then walked the statement back.

She beat out Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and Hsu at an Ontario Liberal leadership convention that went through three rounds of ballot counting.

Crombie contemplated entering a few byelection races, but decided to wait and focus on entering a riding in Peel Region, her home turf.

That opportunity came in 2025. The three-term mayor was confident she could sweep the six seats in Peel Region, but the party failed to win a single seat in the area, including hers.