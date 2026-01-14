Canada News

Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

Photo: The Canadian Press Rolan Sokolovski is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - U.S. Department of the Treasury (Mandatory Credit)

Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money.

The four, whose identities are covered under a publication ban, are offering to supervise Rolan Sokolovski if he is released ahead of his extradition hearing.

Sokolovski, who is 37, is also putting up $2 million.

The jeweller and former professional poker player was arrested alongside several other Canadians last fall, part of an ongoing investigation into Canadian athlete turned alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

Sokoloski is accused of overseeing bookkeeping for the organization, which allegedly smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, and laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, luxury goods and other assets through his jewelry business, Diamond Tsar.

The plan proposed for his release would see him living with three of his sureties, and the fourth staying nearby.

Taking the stand turn by turn over two days, the proposed sureties testified they did not know Sokolovski's income, nor had they discussed the details of his business with him.

"I assumed it was good money," one of them told the court Wednesday.

The man said he and Sokolovski were "very close" and tried to keep each other apprised of anything interesting in their lives. "I don't really ask a lot of questions, so whatever he shares, he shares," the man said.

No information that could identify the proposed sureties, including their job or their relationship to Sokolovski, can be disclosed under a publication ban meant to protect their safety.

Earlier this week, court heard Sokolovski did not declare any personal income on his last two tax returns, and that he didn't draw a salary or dividends from the company for several years.

Sokolovski did not declare any of his earnings from poker or cryptocurrency, testifying he did not believe it was necessary because winnings from gambling are not taxable in Canada.

Windfalls from gambling or lottery are generally not taxable in Canada, with the exception of those considered income from a job or a business. Selling, trading or spending cryptocurrency can lead to gains or losses that must be reported on a tax return.

U.S. authorities allege Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder, is working with Mexican cartels. Court documents allege his drug trafficking ring transported cocaine from Colombia into Mexico, then used semitrailers to distribute it in the U.S. and Canada.

Wedding is believed to be hiding in Mexico.