Charlie Angus says NDP leadership not an 'entry level position,' endorses McPherson

Election 'was a catastrophe'

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MP for Edmonton Strathcona Heather McPherson looks on as then MP for Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in Ottawa.

Former Ontario MP and former NDP leadership candidate Charlie Angus says that leading the party is not an "entry level position" and he's endorsing Alberta MP Heather McPherson for the job.

Angus made the statement in a video message that was shared with The Canadian Press prior to its release.

"Let's be blunt. The last election was a catastrophe. I think it was a catastrophe that was 10 years in the making," Angus says in the video.

"I ran for party leadership myself. I understand how complex it is to build a movement that is balanced across this country. I'm sorry, but that is not an entry level position."

Angus said the party needs a leader who knows how to win and attract new supporters and McPherson has shown she can do that in traditionally Conservative Alberta.

Angus added that with the NDP lacking official party status, the party needs a leader who is able to push its agenda in the House of Commons right after Jagmeet Singh's successor is chosen.

Other candidates are also securing their own high-profile endorsements.

Environmentalist David Suzuki endorsed documentarian Avi Lewis Tuesday afternoon.

"Avi Lewis understands what this moment demands. His life's work reflects a deep commitment to social justice, ending poverty, and confronting the climate emergency with honesty rather than delay," Suzuki said in his endorsement statement.

"At a time when courage is in short supply in Ottawa, we need leaders willing to speak plainly about what science tells us and act accordingly."

In December, union leader Rob Ashton picked up the support of the United Steelworkers union, one of the founding partners of the NDP.

“In these challenging times, workers need a political leader who is right for this moment — someone who doesn’t just talk about the challenges working people face, but has lived them, fought for progress and delivered real results. Rob is that person,” said Marty Warren, USW national director, in a Dec. 2 media release.

The NDP leadership race is closing in on its final stretch and Jan. 28 is the cutoff date to become a voting member.

The candidates are scheduled to meet on Feb. 19 for an English language debate in B.C., and the new leader will be announced at the party's convention in Winnipeg on March 29.