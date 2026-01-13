Canada News

Statistics Canada to cut 850 jobs, 12 per cent of executive team

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says it will be cutting around 850 of its staff along with 12 per cent of its executive team.

Carter Mann, spokesperson for the national statistical agency, says Statistics Canada will inform affected employees within the next two weeks.

He says Statistics Canada remains focused on serving Canadians and adapting as it adjusts to the changes.

Data from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat shows 7,274 people worked at Statistics Canada as of March 31, 2025.

It says 99 of those employees were part of the executive team.

Several departments, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment and Climate Change and Employment and Social Development, told their staff late last year that news on job cuts would be shared this month.