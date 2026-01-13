Canada News

National recall issued for no name brand beef burgers over E. coli

Photo: CFIA

A national recall has been issued for no name brand beef burgers due to E. coli concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Monday the recall was prompted by test results and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

The recalled burgers have a best before date of “2026 MA 05 B13 BMP EST 112,” said the CFIA.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

The burgers are believed to be contaminated with the O157:H7 strain of E. coli, which can cause nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

The recalled burgers should be thrown out or returned to the Loblaw store that they were purchased from.