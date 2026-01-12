Canada News

Saskatchewan Premier Moe joining Prime Minister Carney on trip to China

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to join Prime Minister Mark Carney on a visit to China this week.

Moe says they'll be meeting with Chinese officials to discuss the trading relationship between the two countries.

That relationship has been rocky of late, with Saskatchewan feeling the brunt of high Chinese tariffs on canola products that were implemented after Canada tacked 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Beijing has also imposed duties on other Canadian canola products, peas, pork and some seafood in response to Canada's levies on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Moe had travelled to China in September alongside the federal government to find a path forward to resolve the dispute.

He says the next round of meetings will serve to continue building and strengthening the ties between the two countries.

"Canada and Saskatchewan need a strong relationship with China and these meetings support the process of recalibrating how we work together," Moe said in a statement Monday.

"I am pleased to join Prime Minister Carney as we advance interests that are important to Canadians."

Moe and Carney are set to leave Tuesday for a three-day trip.