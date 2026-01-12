Canada News

Officials say Canada unlikely to get Chinese tariffs dropped but can expect progress

Hopeful for Carney's visit

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal officials briefing reporters ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to China say there might be relief coming soon on Chinese tariffs, but not a total end to the dispute with Beijing.

Carney is scheduled to leave Tuesday for a three-day visit to Beijing — the first by a sitting prime minister in more than eight years.

Over the last two years, Canada has imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 per cent import tax on Chinese steel and aluminum.

China responded by hitting Canada with a 100 per cent tariff on canola oil in March, followed by a levy of almost 76 per cent on canola seed in August.

China also imposed a 25 per cent levy on Canadian pork and seafood.

Some premiers and industry groups want Ottawa to get these tariffs dropped, while Ontario Premier Doug, the auto sector and China experts have cautioned against allowing Chinese vehicles into Canada.