Canada News

Another suspect arrested in $20M gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport in 2023

Arrest made in $20M heist

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Peel Region say another suspect has been arrested in the theft of more than $20 million in gold and $2.5 million in cash from Toronto's Pearson airport in 2023.

Police say a 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested at the airport Monday as he flew in from Dubai and was charged with theft over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Police say that on April 17, 2023, a flight arriving from Zurich, Switzerland carried a cargo shipment containing 400 kilograms of gold – valued at more than $20 million at the time – and about $2.5 million in foreign currency, and the items were reported missing the following day.

Police have called it the largest gold heist in Canadian history, and seven other suspects have previously been arrested in the case.

They say they've issued a warrant for a 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who recently pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking-related charges in the United States and is expected to be sentenced later this year.

Police say two suspects also from Brampton, Ont., including a former Air Canada employee, are still at large and warrants have been issued for their arrests.