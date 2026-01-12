Police seek suspects in theft of 8 luxury cars from Oakville, Ont., dealership
$2M in luxury cars stolen
Police west of Toronto say they are looking for suspects after eight high-end vehicles were stolen in an overnight break-in at an Oakville, Ont., leasing business.
Halton police say they were called to Lockwood Leasing, in the area of South Service Road West and Fourth Line, around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
They say the front window was smashed while the building was unoccupied and suspects accessed a lock box that contained car keys.
Eight luxury vehicles were then driven off the lot, including a Ferrari, two Porsches, three Mercedes-Benz cars and two BMWs.
Police say the estimated value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $2 million and three of them — a BMW, a Mercedes and a Ferrari — have been recovered in the Greater Toronto Area.
They say the investigation is ongoing and all suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
More Canada News
- Macklem backs up PowellCanada - 11:33 am
- Paramount's next target Business - 11:19 am
- Bureau to study financingBusiness - 11:17 am
- Meta hires ex Trump adviserBusiness - 11:15 am
- Arrest made in $20M heistToronto - 11:14 am