Police seek suspects in theft of 8 luxury cars from Oakville, Ont., dealership

Photo: Unsplash $2M worth of luxury vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Ontario.

Police west of Toronto say they are looking for suspects after eight high-end vehicles were stolen in an overnight break-in at an Oakville, Ont., leasing business.

Halton police say they were called to Lockwood Leasing, in the area of South Service Road West and Fourth Line, around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the front window was smashed while the building was unoccupied and suspects accessed a lock box that contained car keys.

Eight luxury vehicles were then driven off the lot, including a Ferrari, two Porsches, three Mercedes-Benz cars and two BMWs.

Police say the estimated value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $2 million and three of them — a BMW, a Mercedes and a Ferrari — have been recovered in the Greater Toronto Area.

They say the investigation is ongoing and all suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.