Canada News

Eight people arrested at a Toronto anti-immigration rally and counter-protest

Anti-immigration arrests

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TToronto police say eight people are facing several charges after an anti-immigration rally and counter-protest outside City Hall included “completely unacceptable and disgusting behaviours” by some demonstrators.

Police say officers attended a Canada First rally in Nathan Phillips Square around 2 p.m. on Saturday in effort to keep the peace among a large group of participants.

Police allege some participants became combative with other protesters, while other protesters became violent with responding officers.

They allege three officers were assaulted, and the Toronto Police Association says on social media that officers were “pelted with eggs, used toilet paper and plastic bags filled with what appeared to be urine.”

The police association alleges one officer was also punched, but said no officers were seriously injured.

They say nine arrests were made at the demonstration, but one person was released unconditionally without any charges after further investigation.

Those facing charges range in age from 23 to 50, and together they face 29 charges, including throwing an explosive, assault, being a member of an unlawful assembly and obstructing peace officers.