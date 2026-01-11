Canada News

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

Preclearance plans ongoing

Photo: The Canadian Press People are seen at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months of planning.

The assurances follow U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra's comments that cast doubt on the future of arrangements currently allowing many passengers flying to American cities to be pre-cleared at Canadian airports by U.S. border officers.

Hoekstra suggested at a conference in Alberta last September that Washington might have to rethink preclearance because of the decline in Canadian travel to the United States prompted by frosty bilateral relations.

The idea of preclearance is to push the border out so officials can intercept threats before people or goods cross the border, Public Safety Canada says. It allows travellers to the United States to enter the country or catch a connecting flight more quickly because they've already cleared U.S. inspections and screenings in Canada.

The United States conducts preclearance operations at eight major Canadian airports and a ferry terminal at Prince Rupert, B.C.

Public Safety says around the globe, three out of five travellers pre-cleared to enter the United States depart from the Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal airports. More than 16 million people were pre-cleared to fly to the United States from Canada in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2024.

Asked about Hoekstra's comments, the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa told The Canadian Press that U.S. Customs and Border Protection "regularly and continuously assesses staffing and resources" to ensure alignment of mission priorities with current operational needs.

The embassy added preclearance operations in Canada "remain a critical component" of the agency's extended border strategy and are designed to enhance national security and streamline travel.

Hoekstra insisted in a December interview with The Canadian Press that sustaining preclearance operations amounts to a “business question" and his intent was not to be “confrontational."

In June 2023, the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport announced it would introduce preclearance operations for travellers to the U.S. Ottawa pledged money for planning, design and construction of the preclearance facility.

The U.S. Embassy said the facility is complete and "final steps" are progressing for Customs and Border Protection to begin processing passengers.

According to the Toronto Port Authority, work wrapped up in late December, though the addition remains out of view behind construction hoarding. The airport is now conducting training and testing.



Public Safety and the port authority said they expect preclearance operations will begin at the airport by spring.

Air Canada announced plans last fall to expand service from Billy Bishop this year with new daily routes to four U.S. destinations — New York, Boston, Washington and Chicago — largely due to the airport adding preclearance.

A Canada-U.S. agreement allows preclearance operations to be conducted for land, marine and rail transportation as well as air travel. It also permits either country to establish preclearance operations in the territory of its neighbour.

Just over a year ago, the Canada Border Services Agency announced plans to open its first preclearance operation in 2025 at Cannon Corners, N.Y., on the border with Quebec, about 80 kilometres south of Montreal.

The Canadian border agency says implementation is delayed as it finalizes key elements, including revision of relevant policies and procedures and minor infrastructure adjustments.

Both countries say the preclearance initiative is going ahead this year, but no launch date has been set.

Montreal's central rail station and Quebec City's airport have been mentioned as possible sites for U.S. preclearance operations.

An internal Public Safety briefing note prepared last year said there are several other locations in Canada where preclearance "could realistically be established" within the next five years.

The note, obtained through the Access to Information Act, listed five possible preclearance locations: Vancouver's central rail station; the cruise terminal at Canada Place in Vancouver; the Belleville ferry terminal in Victoria; a possible new rail station in Windsor, Ont., across from Detroit; and the port of entry at Lacolle, Que.

Public Safety told The Canadian Press "discussions are ongoing" with the United States and transportation partners about possible expansion of preclearance in Canada, but there are no immediate plans to establish additional operations.